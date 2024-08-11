The next iPhone SE sounds like it could be huge hit, if Apple can price it right

We've known for a while that the next iPhone SE model is likely to have a drastically updated design, but a new report has suggested the new "cheaper iPhone", which could arrive as early as the start of next year, could be pretty capable, too.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has said the new device, the first in the SE line since 2022, will look a lot more like an iPhone 14, meaning it'll finally ditch the home button, and it'll have a "crisper OLED display".

Perhaps most interestingly, Gurman is bullish that the new device will have Apple Intelligence features. Considering the current iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus don't have access to Apple's AI features, that suggests a sizeable internal upgrade, too.

A matter of price

While Gurman also discussed how the iPhone 17 could debut a new mid-tier 'Air' model that falls between the base iPhone and the Pro models, he also suggested that if Apple can get the next iPhone SE down to around $500 "it could be a hot seller" - and it's hard to disagree.

Giving users that all-display front design, access to Apple Intelligence, and Apple services like the App Store, iMessage, and more, would certainly make a more powerful, more modern iPhone SE an ideal purchase for many - and maybe for enterprise, too.

It remains to be seen how the company would price something like that, but what Gurman has detailed certainly sounds like a compelling device.

