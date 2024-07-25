This hidden iPhone editing tool removes the background from any image without the need for a third-party app

Ever wanted to quickly remove the background of an image on your iPhone without downloading expensive third-party applications? There’s a hidden editing tool built into one of your iPhone’s applications that can do just that.

Nestled in the Files app, you’ll find a hidden editing tool that magically removes the background from any image you select. From there you can then import the edited image into any application you want.

Here’s how to quickly remove the background from images on iPhone.

iPhone 15 Pro | $999 at Apple You won't find a better 6.1-inch iPhone on the market and the 15 Pro has all the bells and whistles ready to get the most out of iOS 18 and Apple Intelligence later this year.

Remove backgrounds in seconds

Hidden in the Files app is a fantastic feature that makes photo editing that little bit easier. Found under the Quick Actions tab, the ability to remove backgrounds from images simply plucks the subject from a photo and saves it as an additional file:

Select an image from within Files Long press on the image Tap Quick Actions Select Remove Background

It’s that easy and all from within a file management app that many don’t even use. This trick not only works on the best iPhones like the iPhone 15 Pro Max but also on all devices able to run iOS 17.

In iOS 18, Apple Intelligence will allow you to remove elements from the background of images so you may not need to remove the whole background altogether, but until then this quick trick will get the job done.

If you’d like to try iOS 18 and all it has to offer early, you can download the iOS 18 beta right now and it’s really easy to install. Be warned, however, we don’t advise using beta software on your primary device as it can impact the performance and battery life.

Master your iPhone in minutes iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

iOS 18 is set to launch later this year alongside the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.