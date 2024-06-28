Want to send your location quickly over iMessage? This iPhone trick lets you do it by typing just two words

Have you ever needed to quickly send your current location to a friend or family member via iMessage? Chances are you probably have or maybe you don’t even know the name of the street you’re on but want to send the details of the bar you’re in. Luckily iMessage has a neat trick built-in that lets you easily send your location with just two simple words.

Here’s how to quickly send your location over iMessage without checking Maps to know where you’re at.

Just two simple words

I was in New York City last month and I wish I had known about this iPhone trick rather than jumping between apps to tell my friends my location. If you simply type I’m at in the text field of the Messages app you’ll see an option to add your current location to the message. This means you can quickly send your whereabouts to friends and family without typing it all out or looking at Maps to get a street name. To get this trick to work you’ll need Location Services enabled for Messages. To do this head to Settings > Privacy & Security > Location Services > set Messages to While Using.

This is a really handy trick, especially if you travel often and don’t know exactly where you are as it takes away any stress of making sure you type an address correctly. In iOS 18, Apple Intelligence will make tricks like this even better by using personal context to know when to offer you reply prompts and other useful tidbits of information.

You can download iOS 18 beta just now but it won’t have access to Apple Intelligence until later this year when Apple’s AI launches in beta. If you want to make the most of all of Apple’s AI features such as image generation, proofreading, and a smarter Siri for situations like the one above you may need to upgrade to a new iPhone like the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro or an iPhone 15 Pro:

