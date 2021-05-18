What you need to know
- Jack McBrayer will star in a new series on Apple TV+.
- "Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show" will show kids how to solve problems with kindness.
Jack McBrayer is coming to Apple TV+ to bring kindness to the world.
As reported by Variety, the actor will star in a new children's series called "Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show" on Apple's streaming service. The show, which will regularly feature guest stars, will help kids solve problems with kindness using the "Three C's — caring, connecting, and cascading from one person to another."
McBrayer co-created the series, titled "Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show," with Angela C. Santomero. The show is said to invite preschoolers into a world where a little act of kindness can change the world. Alongside special guest stars, McBrayer will work to inspire kids to solve problems with kindness and heart using the "Three C's — caring, connecting, and cascading from one person to another. It will also feature original songs from OK Go.
McBrayer is best known for his time on the hit NBC sitcom "30 Rock," on which he played NBC page Kenneth Parcell. The role earned McBrayer an Emmy nomination in 2009. He earned three other Emmy nominations thus far in his career: two for the web series "30 Rock: Kenneth the Webpage" and another for "Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell." McBrayer first rose to prominence during his time on "Late Night with Conan O'Brien." He is also an accomplished voice actor, having starred in projects like the "Wreck It Ralph" films, "Phineas and Ferb," and "Big Mouth."
Angela C. Santomero is co-creating the series with McBrayer. Santomero is best known for also creating the famous Nickelodeon series "Blue's Clues."
Santomero has a long history in children's television herself, most prominently co-creating the beloved Nickelodeon series "Blue's Clues" as well as its spinoffs and subsequent reboot. She also created the shows "Super Why!," "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood," and "Creative Galaxy" among others.
Both McBrayer and Santomero are executive producers on "Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show." The series is produced by Emmy Award-winning 9 Story Media Group and animated by its Oscar-nominated studio Brown Bag Films. Wendy Harris and Vince Commisso also serve as executive producers. Tony Hernandez and John Skidmore are executive producers for Jax Media.
It is currently unknown when "Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show" will premiere on Apple TV+. If you want to ensure you experience it in its best quality, check out our list of the Best Apple TV in 2021.
