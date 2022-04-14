The upcoming Jason Momoa series Chief of War, set for Apple TV+, has reportedly signed Pachinko director Justin Chon. Reports say that Chon will now direct and executive produce the first two episodes of the new show.

Chief of War will "tell the epic telling of the unification and colonization of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view" according to a Variety report.

Chon will direct and executive produce the first two episodes of the series. It marks his latest directing venture with Apple, as Chon helmed and executive produced multiple episodes of the critically-acclaimed Apple series "Pachinko."

As for Momoa, the same report notes that he will serve as writer alongside Thomas Pa'a Sibbett. The pair will also be listed as executive producers with Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Erik Holmberg Chon, and Doug Jung joining them. We can also safely assume that Momoa will have an acting role in the new show, too.

Momoa was also part of Apple TV+ show See, although it perhaps didn't achieve the acclaim that many might have expected it to before the streaming service launched in 2019. Both he and Apple TV+ will no doubt be hoping for more success this time around.

No timescale or full cast list has been made available for Chief of War so far, but we can expect to hear more as the project progresses.

