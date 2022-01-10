What you need to know
- Jason Sudeikis has won a Golden Globe Award for his role in Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso.
- Sudeikis picked up the award for Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series.
Actor Jason Sudeikis has picked up a shiny new Golden Globe Award for his performance as the titular 'Ted Lasso'. The comedy show streams on Apple TV+ and has proven hugely popular in the last couple of years.
Sudeikis picked up the award for Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series and it seems unlikely to be the last award both he and the show itself will win. The Apple TV+ show continues to win plaudits among viewers and pundits alike following the conclusion of its second season — with the third season set to premiere later this year. Filming for that third season will begin at the end of this month.
The Ted Lasso show was nominated for the Best Television Series award but ultimately lost out, while actors Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein were nominated for awards but were unsuccessful.
Apple TV+ has both seasons of Ted Lasso available to stream in their entirety and you can see what all the fuss is about for $4.99 per month. Apple TV+ is also part of the Apple One subscription bundle and is well worth looking into if you're already paying for services like Apple Music and Apple Arcade, among others.
If you want to enjoy Ted Lasso in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
