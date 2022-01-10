Actor Jason Sudeikis has picked up a shiny new Golden Globe Award for his performance as the titular 'Ted Lasso'. The comedy show streams on Apple TV+ and has proven hugely popular in the last couple of years.

Sudeikis picked up the award for Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series and it seems unlikely to be the last award both he and the show itself will win. The Apple TV+ show continues to win plaudits among viewers and pundits alike following the conclusion of its second season — with the third season set to premiere later this year. Filming for that third season will begin at the end of this month.

The Ted Lasso show was nominated for the Best Television Series award but ultimately lost out, while actors Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein were nominated for awards but were unsuccessful.