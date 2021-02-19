What you need to know
- Jesse Plemons has signed on for a rile in Killers of the Flower Moon.
- He joins Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro on the project.
Jesse Plemons has joined Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro on the payroll of Martin Scorcese's thriller Killers of the Flower Moon. The movie will come to Apple TV+ once complete.
According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Plemons will play an FBI agent in the movie based on the David Grann best-seller.
Plemons will play Tom White, the lead FBI agent investigating the murders. Lily Gladstone will play the role of Mollie Burkhart, an Osage married to Ernest Burkhart, who is the nephew of a powerful local rancher. DiCaprio is the nephew while De Niro is the strong-handed rancher.
Scorsese is producing and directing Flower Moon for Apple Studios and Imperative Entertainment. Producing alongside Scorsese are Imperative's Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas, and DiCaprio's Appian Way Productions.
Apple TV+ continues to pick up some big names on big contracts in an attempt to flesh out its content catalog. The streaming service is now more than a year old and while it has had some successes its catalog is minuscule when compared with the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.
Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month but it's also part of the Apple One subscription bundle as well.
