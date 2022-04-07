The upcoming Apple TV+ comedy series Shrinking reportedly has a new addition in the form of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore star Jessica Williams.

THR reports that Williams will join existing stars Harrison Ford and Jason Segel on the project with James Ponsoldt also signing on to direct some of the 10 episodes that the first season will run for. One of those episodes is reportedly the pilot.

Shrinking will follow the story of Jimmy, played by Segel. Jimmy is a grieving therapist who begins breaking all of the rules by telling his clients "exactly how he thinks." Things understandably begin to unravel, with lives changing as a result — including Jimmy's.

As for Williams, the actor will play another therapist according to the same report.

Williams (Love Life, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore) will portray Gaby, a therapist who works with Dr. Phil Rhodes (Ford) and Jimmy. She's all in on anything she's passionate about, including her friend Jimmy, who she cares for and respects.

Apple TV+ will be hoping that this can be another comedy hit for the streamer, following on from the huge popularity of Ted Lasso. There are reasons for expectations to be high, too, with that show's co-creator Bill Lawrence and Emmy-winning actor Brett Goldstein writing Shrinking alongside Segel.

Anyone wanting to watch Shrinking will be able to do so on a raft of devices including Apple's iPhone, iPad, and more. Those who want to get the most out of their TV viewing should also check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today. You'll be able to watch Netflix, Disney+, and a whole lot more — and even play Apple Arcade games to boot!