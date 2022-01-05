The report notes that Phoenix is to remain on the project, an epic that will tell the story of the infamous Napoleon Bonaparte and his wife.

Upcoming Apple TV+ epic Kitbag has a new co-star after Julie Comer backed out due to "COVID-related scheduling issues." Comer was set to play Josephine opposite Joaquin Phoenix's Napoleon on the project. Vanessa Kirby will take on the role, according to a new Deadline report.

Scripted by Scott's All the Money in the World collaborator David Scarpa, Kitbag explores Bonaparte's origins and his swift, told through the lens of his addictive and often volatile relationship with the Empress. Scott and Kevin Walsh are producing for Scott Free.

News of Apple TV+'s involvement with Kitbag first broke almost a year ago, with Comer attached early on. Her role wasn't without its controversy, however — many were concerned that Comer is younger than Phoenix whereas the real-life Josephine was older.

I think Jodie would be an amazing Josephine, but give Napoleon to a younger man, not someone nearly 20 years older than her, pretending to be a lot younger than she is. We need to know Josephine was older than Napoleon. That dynamic matters. — Dr Fern Riddell (@FernRiddell) March 3, 2021

