What you need to know
- Upcoming Napoleon epic Kitbag has a new co-star.
- Jodie Comer has backed out of the project due to COVID-related scheduling issues.
- Vanessa Kirby has stepped in to play opposite Joaquin Phoenix's Napoleon.
Upcoming Apple TV+ epic Kitbag has a new co-star after Julie Comer backed out due to "COVID-related scheduling issues." Comer was set to play Josephine opposite Joaquin Phoenix's Napoleon on the project. Vanessa Kirby will take on the role, according to a new Deadline report.
The report notes that Phoenix is to remain on the project, an epic that will tell the story of the infamous Napoleon Bonaparte and his wife.
Scripted by Scott's All the Money in the World collaborator David Scarpa, Kitbag explores Bonaparte's origins and his swift, told through the lens of his addictive and often volatile relationship with the Empress. Scott and Kevin Walsh are producing for Scott Free.
News of Apple TV+'s involvement with Kitbag first broke almost a year ago, with Comer attached early on. Her role wasn't without its controversy, however — many were concerned that Comer is younger than Phoenix whereas the real-life Josephine was older.
There is currently no timescale for when Kitbag will land on our screens but it's sure to be another blockbuster project that Apple TV+ subscribers won't want to miss out on. Priced at just $4.99 per month, Apple TV+ is some of the best value in streaming — especially if taken as part of the Apple One subscription bundle.
If you want to enjoy Kitbag in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
