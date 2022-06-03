The upcoming Apple TV+ show The New Look will reportedly now star John Malkovich, Emily Mortimer, and Claes Bang after the trio signed on for the drama series.

The Apple TV+ show, which already has Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams involved, will be led by Ben Mendelsohn and Juliette Binoche. Todd A. Kessler handles writing and will also executive produce and direct the project that "is set against the World War II Nazi Occupation of Paris when Coco Chanel's (Binoche) reign as the world's most famous fashion designer ends and Christian Dior (Mendelsohn) rises helping return spirit and life to the world with his ground-breaking, iconic brand."

Variety has the details on what each new star will get up to:

Malkovich ("The New Pope," "Space Force," "Places in the Heart") will star as Lucien Lelong, President of the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture whose influential eponymous fashion house employed Dior and Balmain during the Occupation. Mortimer (" The Pursuit of Love," "The Newsroom," "Doll & Em") will play Eva Colozzi, a friend, confidante and style inspiration to Coco Chanel. Bang ("The Northman," "The Square," "Bad Sisters") will appear as Spatz, a.k.a Hans Von Dincklage, a Nazi operative stationed in Paris to both seduce and spy on the Parisian female elite.

A premiere date for The New Look hasn't yet been shared but it's already shaping up to be another potential Apple TV+ hit. You'll need a subscription to watch, of course, but at $4.99 per month and content like The Morning Show and Severance to enjoy, it's impossible to go wrong.

