What you need to know
When it first released for the PlayStation 3 in 2012, Journey was critically-acclaimed, with a 92 on metacritic and several Game of the Year awards. It recieved a PlayStation 4 port and earlier this year came to PC. Journey even won a Guiness World Record for "The Most Awards won by an Independent Game." Now, owners of iOS mobile devices can enjoy this game as well, since Journey for iOS is available today. Journey was developed by thatgamecompany and is being published on iOS by Annapurna Interactive.
Journey has been customized with touch controls specifically for iPhones and iPads, while the visuals remain just as crisp, vibrant and full of wonder as before. You can check out the trailer for Journey on iOS devices in the video below:
This is a game all about exploration and taking in the secrets of the world around you. Peace and tranquility can be found in the emptiness of everything. Be careful though, as that doesn't mean there's no danger whatsoever. Journey features co-op in multiplayer mode, so you can choose to play alone or travel and marvel at all your surroundings with a partner.
