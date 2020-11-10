Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise is the sequel to 2019's surprise hit Fitness Boxing. The exergame allows for more customization options, a two-player mode, and the ability to transfer your profile over from the first game.

Just Dance 2021 is the latest in Ubisoft's long-running franchise in which you, well, just dance to 40 new tracks including chart-topping hits from some of the most popular artists, and over 550 songs using the Just Dance Unlimited subscription.

Just Dance 2021 vs Fitness Boxing 2 How are they similar?

Before we dive into the differences between these games, it's important to note their similarities. Both games fall under the exergame genre, which is a fun way of saying "exercise game." Both games require the use of your whole body to simulate a real-world workout or dance routine. They both are also rhythm games, which require players to time their moves to the movements on screen and the beat of the music, and they both are sequels.

Just Dance 2021 vs. Fitness Boxing 2 What are the new features?

As both games are sequels, they come with a slew of new features. Just Dance 2021 comes with 40 songs that include popular pop artists like Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, and even features international artists such as Daddy Yankee and TWICE. You can also make use of Just Dance Unlimited. This subscription adds an additional 550 songs to choose from, that span decades of music and includes hits from previous Just Dance games.

Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise expands on the gameplay from the previous game, introducing a new two-player mode and the ability to carry over your workout profile from the previous game. Fitness Boxing 2 includes 23 songs and 66 remixed courses to jab, uppercut, and dodge your way through. You can also customize workouts to remove difficult movements and even use the game as an alarm.

Just Dance 2021 vs. Fitness Boxing 2 How do I control the game?

Get ready to step up and away from your chair, because both games require you to stand at attention and use your body along with your Joy-Cons. No Pro Controller is needed here. Just Dance 2021 allows up to six people to join in on the dances, with each player using one Joy-Con. If you don't have enough Joy-Cons for everyone, don't fret, because you can also use the free Just Dance Controller app on your phone. Sync up with the game through the phone app, and you're ready to play.

Fitness Boxing makes use of both Joy-Cons to simulate jabs and swings from both your right and left hands, and Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise works the same way. With the addition of 2 player multiplayer, you can pass over a Joy-Con (or a two) to work out together. You won't be able to use a Pro Controller in this game,

It's important to have the necessary space needed to properly enjoy both titles, so make sure you clear out a play area before fiving into either title. Also, these games can't be played in Handheld mode and must be docked or in Tabletop mode. For Nintendo Switch Lite owners, you'll have to connect another pair of Joy-Cons to your system to play.

Just Dance 2021 vs. Fitness Boxing 2 Will I get a workout?

I'm no fitness expert, but I've been known to pick up heavy things and put them down from time to time. Both of these games are no substitute for a true gym workout with a trainer, but depending on your own fitness level, can be great ways to supplement your existing workout.

Just Dance 2021, like previous Just Dance games, encourages players to get up and move to match the choreography that appears on the screen. While players are not expected to perfectly match the graceful spins of the choreography on the screen, it is fun to try and do so. The game only expects you to mimic the hand movements, indicated by the highlighted hand of the dancer on the screen.

Fitness Boxing: Rhythm and Exercise is more like a traditional cardio kickboxing class you would attend at a gym. You must punch both Joy-Cons to the rhythm of the music, and because of this, makes it much harder to fake the movements like you can in Just Dance 2021. Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm and Exercise features a variety of different boxing moves, so you're bound to work a sweat once you're in the swing of things.

Just Dance 2021 vs. Fitness Boxing 2 Online service

Fitness Boxing didn't feature any sort of online mode or downloadable content, and we expect Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise to follow suit. Just Dance 2021 on the other hand, makes use of Just Dance Unlimited, which is a subscription service that offers over 500 additional songs, with exclusive new content added every month. With four subscription options, including one that lasts just 24 hours, Just Dance Unlimited could add hours of content to your game. The only downside is that you'll need a subscription for each platform you play Just Dance 2021 on. So if you buy a subscription for your Nintendo Switch, you won't be able to use it on another platform.

Just Dance 2021 vs. Fitness Boxing 2 Availability

Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise is published by Nintendo, will be exclusive to the Nintendo Switch when it releases on December 4th, 2020. Just Dance 2021 will be available on the Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia on November 12th, 2020, with Xbox Series X|S, and Playstation 5 versions arriving on November 24th, 2020.

Just Dance 2021 vs. Fitness Boxing 2: Bottom Line

Both games are great workout games for the Nintendo Switch, but we think that Fitness Boxing 2 will give you the best workout.

Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Boxing builds upon what the original established, which is a basic cardio kickboxing workout against the music of pumping pop music. It's the best bet for someone looking for an actual workout, as it allows you to build a profile to track your progress, and if you played the original, it allows you to transfer your existing profile into the new game, so you can never skip a beat in your workout.

Just Dance 2021 is a great option for those seeking more of a party game that just happens to make you sweat. With 40 songs included in the game and 500 more with the Just Dance Unlimited subscription, you'll get a lot of mileage out of this game, especially if you just like to dance, and who doesn't? The workout is a bonus.