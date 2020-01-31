Remember the days of cell phones before the iPhone came out in 2007? Every single cellular device was distinctive with its own unique form factor, though there was never quite anything that would be quite as "lit" as the RAZR. Then the iPhone came out in 2007, and there was a shift in the cellular world: everything started to become a slab of glass with a touch screen and a main button or two. Ever since then, all smartphones have looked similar, with the Samsung Galaxy Fold finally breaking the mold. History is now repeating itself, as the AirPods have created what I'm calling, "AirPods effect," which is sweeping the industry of wireless earbuds.

History of the AirPods

Apple first announced the first-generation AirPods during the Special Event in September 2016, alongside the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Before the AirPods, there weren't really any truly wireless earbuds — there were wireless earphones, which usually were connected with a cable between them, and they went around your neck. But for the left and right earbuds to be completely separate from each other, well, that was unheard of. Super Bowl 2020 live stream: How to watch the big game for free But wqhen the first-generation AirPods came out in December 2016 for a mere $159, things began to change. Not only were people using AirPods as a kind of "status symbol" (even though they don't fit well in some ears and sound quality was mediocre), but also other competitors began to make their own wireless earbuds too. The first-generation AirPods were the first to bring Apple's proprietary W1 chip to the market, which optimized battery use and processes the Bluetooth 4.2 connection, as well as the audio quality. The W1 chip also made for a seamless pairing process with other Apple devices that were on iOS 10, macOS Sierra, watchOS 3, and later. When March 2019 came along, the first-generation AirPods were discontinued for the AirPods 2, which was considered a minor upgrade bump. The AirPods 2 used the newer H1 processor chip that allowed for hands-free "Hey, Siri" support, as well as Bluetooth 5 support. It also had the option of a wireless charging case for $199 ($40 more than the standard charging case). Additionally, you could squeeze 50 percent more talk time from the AirPods 2 than its predecessor, and it would be faster to connect to devices.

In October 2019, Apple announced the AirPods Pro for $249, and released them two days later, with the second-generation AirPods still available to purchase. The AirPods Pro use the same H1 processor chip as the AirPods 2, but have a brand new in-ear design with silicone eartips, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with Transparency, IPX4 water resistance, adaptive EQ, and a new force sensor on the stems. Battery life is around the same as the AirPods 2, but slightly less depending on if ANC or Transparency is on. And to help users get the right fit, Apple includes multiple sizes of interchangeable silicone tips. Apple has made some fantastic advancements with the AirPods and AirPods Pro over time, and the latter is even comparable to high-end headphones like Bose. Honestly, I love my AirPods Pro, and these earbuds are my go-to listening device pretty much everywhere, since it's much easier to carry. AirPods break records and then some

The AirPods have exploded in popularity ever since they launched. The massive number of AirPods sales, along with Apple Watch and iPhone, has contributed to Apple's revenue stream for an all-new record for Q1 2020. AirPods are everywhere — chances are you've seen people out in public with at least one AirPod in their ear, ready to take calls or just listening to some audio, whether it's a podcast or music. They've become a status symbol, a topic for memes, and one of the most-wanted gifts this past Christmas. The momentum behind AirPods doesn't seem to be slowing down, and it just proves that Apple isn't just "the iPhone company," it's now also an audio and wearable company too. But it's also had a ripple effect among the market of wireless earbuds — everyone wants to be like Apple and its AirPods. Beware of the counterfeits