Making lamps and appliances in your home smarter is more affordable than you might think. Right now Amazon has TP-Link's Kasa Smart Plug (HS103) on sale for just $8.99, and at $8 off its regular cost, you'll be scoring one of the best deals to ever reach this model. You'll just need to use promo code 40KASAPLUG during checkout to score this low price while supplies last. It's capable of being controlled using an app on your phone or even with your voice.
Once this smart plug is plugged into an outlet in your home, you can begin turning electronics on and off from anywhere using an app on your phone. All you have to do is plug that device into the smart plug and download the free Kasa app to get started. With the app, you can control whether the plug is on or off even when you're not at home. Plus, it can be voice controlled when you connect it with an Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant device, like the Echo Dot smart speaker.
Whether you're just being lazy and don't want to get out of bed or if you're not home at all, the Kasa app might just become your new favorite application. It even allows you to schedule when you want the plug to turn on or off with both timer and countdown options to switch between. TP-Link includes a 2-year warranty with its purchase.
