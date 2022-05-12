What you need to know
- Ken Jeong will reportedly join the cast of The Afterparty for season 2.
- Season 2 of the popular Apple TV+ show is already set to star Jack Whitehall among others.
Apple TV+ has reportedly added Ken Jeong to the second season of the popular murder mystery comedy The Afterparty.
With the first season of The Afterparty proving to be one of the most popular Apple TV+ shows of late, the second season is already under pressure to recreate the magic of the first. To try and make sure it succeeds, Apple TV+ has already ensured that Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, and Zoë Chao return — and a raft of new stars have been added to the mix.
According to a new Deadline report, actor and comedian Ken Jeong is joining the second season alongside names we've already heard about including Poppy Liu, Anna Konkle, Jack Whitehall, and Vivian Wu. We already know that the second season will involve a death at a wedding, much like the first was all about a death after a party.
Deadline notes that Jeong already has form for this kind of genre.
Jeong will star as Feng. He has experience in the genre, coming off a memorable guest starring turn opposite Will Arnett in the Netflix comedy series Murderville.
While we don't yet know when the second season of The Afterparty will land on Apple TV+, we do know that the first season is already available to be streamed from beginning to end. If you've held off checking it out, now might be a good time to fix that!
Even though it's true that Apple TV+ can be watched on almost anything including smart televisions and game consoles, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals if you want to watch it in style.
