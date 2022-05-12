Apple TV+ has reportedly added Ken Jeong to the second season of the popular murder mystery comedy The Afterparty.

With the first season of The Afterparty proving to be one of the most popular Apple TV+ shows of late, the second season is already under pressure to recreate the magic of the first. To try and make sure it succeeds, Apple TV+ has already ensured that Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, and Zoë Chao return — and a raft of new stars have been added to the mix.

According to a new Deadline report, actor and comedian Ken Jeong is joining the second season alongside names we've already heard about including Poppy Liu, Anna Konkle, Jack Whitehall, and Vivian Wu. We already know that the second season will involve a death at a wedding, much like the first was all about a death after a party.