You're probably well aware of Alexa even if you're yet to add a smart speaker to your home. Whether you're just getting started with smart home stuff or want to have access to Alexa's smarts in more rooms, this one-day sale on Amazon Echo devices at Woot is for you. Most of the devices are offered in new condition, with others being used, so be sure to take a look at the cosmetic condition notes to be sure. Shipping is free if you use your Amazon Prime account, otherwise it's $6.

Smart buys Amazon Echo Devices Featuring the latest Echo Dot, original Amazon Echo, Echo Show, and more, this sale lets you dip your toe into the smart home waters without breaking the bank. Be sure to pay attention to the condition so you know exactly what you're getting. From $25 See at Woot

Possibly the best deal in the sale is on the latest Echo Dot. The 3rd-gen model goes for up to $50 at Amazon, but is down to only $24.99 today at Woot. With the Echo Dot you can control your smart home gear, as well as have measurements converted, find out the local weather, set timers, stream music, and more. If you're already all-in on Echo hardware, it's totally worth adding Alexa to more rooms in your home with this deal.

The Amazon Echo Show is also on sale at $44.99. With its 7-inch screen, the 1st-gen Show allows you to access Amazon Video content, song lyrics, security cameras, photos, weather forecasts, Audible audiobooks, and more. What's really cool about it is you can do all of that hands-free, and even make calls to family or friends who have an Echo Show or the Alexa App. Amazon's Alexa allows for voice control over all of the Echo Show's features, and with its eight microphones, it can hear you from any direction.

The sale also has the Echo Spot down to $49.99. Despite being discontinued, it still goes for $90 new at Amazon so this is a killer deal and it might be one of your last chances to score such a big savings on it.

All of the devices give you access to all of Alexa's great features, like the ability to answer questions, control smart home accessories, and more. If you already own a bunch of Echo devices, these would be a good compliment to it if you add to the kitchen, a bedroom or kids play room.

When we've seen these products hit these prices in the past, they have sold out quickly so you don't want to wait on it. A couple of devices have already gone out of stock, so be sure to check out the whole sale and grab a bargain while you still can.