Kristine Froseth and Alisha Boe have reportedly signed to star in an adaptation of Edith Warton's novel, The Buccaneers for Apple TV+.

Katherine Jakeways is responsible for writing the show which Variety says "tells the story of a bunch of rich American girls in the 1870s setting out to find a posh English husband during the London debutante season – and the ensuing marriages that aren't all they seem."

Froseth will play Nan St George while Boe is set to play Conchita Closson, according to the report.

Others set to star include Josie Totah of Saved by the Bell fame.

Rounding out the cast as the buccaneers are Josie Totah ("Saved by the Bell") as Mabel Elmsworth, Aubri Ibrag ("Dive Club") as Lizzy Elmsworth, Imogen Waterhouse ("The Outpost," "Nocturnal Animals") as Jinny St. George and Mia Threapleton ("Shadows") as Honoria Marable.

Susanna White is set to direct, with production already underway in Scotland. Both Jakeways and White will executive produce the new series, with Beth Willis and George Faber also involved in the project. The report says that The Forge Entertainment will be producing the show for Apple TV+.

"Girls with money, men with power," reads the official logline. "New money, old secrets. A group of fun-loving young American girls explode into the tightly corseted London season of the 1870s, kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash as the land of the stiff upper lip is infiltrated by a refreshing disregard for centuries of tradition. Sent to secure husbands and titles, the buccaneers' hearts are set on much more than that, and saying 'I do' is just the beginning…"

As great as that sounds, we still don't have any idea of when we will be able to watch the show. We do know that an Apple TV+ subscription is set to be required, however. Those with an Apple One subscription will also be good to go, too.

