Kuo: Apple's more affordable Apple TV will arrive before the end of 2022

What you need to know
- Apple is reportedly set to announce a cheaper Apple TV this year.
- Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says a launch is expected in the second half of 2022.
- Apple currently starts its Apple TV devices at $149.
Apple has long been rumored to be working on some sort of less costly Apple TV device and now analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has weighed in to say that such a thing could arrive by the end of this year.
Customers and analysts alike have long believed that Apple should offer an Apple TV device that is cheaper than the current $149 asking price for a 32GB Apple TV HD. The better option, the Apple TV 4K, starts at $179 for the same amount of storage with a 64GB option costing more still. There is undoubtedly a space for a cheaper option, even if it ditches the internal storage altogether and only streams content from streamers like Netflix and Apple TV+ and ditches Apple Arcade support.
Now, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared his thoughts, saying that Apple will finally answer everyone's prayers before the end of the year.
Apple will launch a new version of Apple TV that improves cost structure in 2H22. I think that Apple's aggressive strategy of integrating hardware, content, and service amid the recession will help close the gap with its competitors.
This all makes so much sense it's almost impossible to understand why we haven't seen such a think launch to date. Streaming sticks from the likes of Amazon and Google already offer the Apple TV app and access to Apple TV+, but the experience is sub-par in many ways, especially compared to tvOS. If Apple could sell a stick that's similarly priced, it would make a killing.
At a time when Apple focuses on services more than ever, making it easier for people to enjoy those services is a no-brainer. Especially without people needing hardware from competing companies to do it.
