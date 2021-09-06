If you're in the market for a set of AirPods Pro right now, you're in luck as today's Labor Day AirPods Pro deal is offering one of their best prices in history. At both Amazon and Best Buy, you can snag a set for just $179.99 thanks to a $69 direct price drop.

The deal brings the AirPods Pro to within $10 of the record low price we saw them reach for a short time during Black Friday last year. It's a one-day deal at Best Buy with Amazon price matching, so you don't have long left to make the most of this stellar AirPods Pro deal.

AirPods Pro Apple's popular noise-canceling true wireless earbuds are discounted by $69 at Amazon and Best Buy right now. This is one of the lowest prices of all time. $179.99 at Amazon

$179.99 at Best Buy

AirPods Pro are Apple's first true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation built-in. ANC works to block out ambient and background sounds so you can focus on your music, calls, or whatever else is playing in your ears. That makes them perfect for your commute, traveling on planes, or for when you just really want to be immersed in your music.

You'll also be able to quickly switch to Transparency mode which filters back in those outside sounds for moments when you need to hear your surroundings. That's helpful for crossing the street or when you need to speak to a colleague.

Unlike the standard AirPods, the Pro version features an in-ear design and you'll receive three sizes of soft, silicone tips to help adjust the earbuds for a better fit. There's an adaptive EQ feature too that specifically tunes the audio to the shape of your ear for a customized sound.

If you want a set of earbuds to use while working out, the AirPods Pro make a great choice with an IPX4 water resistance rating to help guard against rain and sweat, plus that snug in-ear design that will keep them in place.

Like all AirPods, the AirPods Pro are easy to set up with all Apple devices thanks to the H1 chip that allows for one-tap pairing and device switching. Apple device owners will also have hands-free access to Siri by saying "Hey Siri", convenient touch controls, and more.

The case that the AirPods Pro earbuds come in is capable of charging wirelessly or via Lightning and can keep the earbuds powered up on the go for more than 24 hours.