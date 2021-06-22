Whether you've already snagged a great Prime Day MacBook deal or you're happy with your current laptop, one thing that Prime Day is really good for is picking up all the extra peripherals and accessories that improve your overall experience.
One essential addition to any laptop-based setup is a good stand. Whether you want to just raise your laptop slightly for a more ergonomic typing experience or want to lift it to your eye-line for use with an external keyboard and mouse, there are options out there for you. Want to use your MacBook docked with an external display? We've got you covered in this guide too.
Twelve South Curve | $19 off
Apple-only accessory maker Twelve South produces some of the best MacBook stands on the market. Its Curve stand is over 30% off in matte black and supports 11-inch to 17-inch laptops, raising the viewing height and providing ample airflow for cooling.
MOFT Invisible Laptop Stand | $5 off
If you want a laptop stand that simply raises your keyboard to a more ergonomic angle, its MOFT option can do just that without breaking the bank. It's 25% off for Prime Day and attaches to the underside of your MacBook and folds flat when not in use so you always have it with you while barely noticing.
Nulaxy C3 Laptop Stand | $7 off
You can get a stylish metal laptop stand without spending a ton of money, especially with affordable options like this Nulaxy stand falling by over 25% for Prime Day. It's made of premium 5mm aluminum alloy and can hold up to 22 pounds which is plenty for any MacBook.
Rain Design mStand | $27 off
The mStand is made of solid, sand-blasted aluminum, and it's a sturdy stand that lifts your MacBook or MacBook Pro six inches off your desk. It's tilted slightly forward to bring your MacBook closer, and small rubber pads grip each corner to keep it in place. It's over 40% off.
Nulaxy C1 Laptop Stand | $15 off
Depending on your use case, you may need to adjust your laptop's height throughout the day and Nulaxy's adjustable stand allows for that. It can raise your laptop between two and ten inches from your desk meaning it can work great for directly typing on your laptop or as an additional monitor.
Twelve South ParcSlope | $8 off
If you want a stand that does double duty as a laptop riser and as a stand for raising your iPad to a better sketching angle, then Twelve South's ParcSlope is for you. The matte black version is close to 15% off.
Twelve South HiRise | $21 off
An oldie but still a goodie, Twelve South's adjustable HiRise stand can lift your MacBook by up to 6 inches for improved ergonomics. and non-slip arms make sure your computer stays put while allowing airflow around the base for cooling.
MEOOEM Portable Bamboo Laptop Stand | $4 off
Want a laptop stand you can take with you? This bamboo stand assembles in seconds and folds flat so you can slide the pieces into your laptop bag. It works with 10-inch to 17-inch laptops and raises your screen by up to 5.5 inches.
JEDIA Vertical Laptop Stand | $7 off
If you use your laptop in clamshell mode, this vertical stand will help you keep it out of the way and clear some space on your desk. It's made of aluminum and holds all kinds of laptops less than 0.67-inch in thickness.
Twelve South BookArc | $11 off
Designed exclusively for MacBook models, Twelve South's popular BookArc stand allows for a ton of airflow around your docked Mac with cable management cutouts to keep everything neat and tidy. It's close to 20% off today.
Brydge Vertical Dock | $40 off
Brydge offers some terrific all-in-one docks with integrated ports that hold your Mac vertically and it is taking $40 off basically all of them for Prime Day. Instead of running cables across your desk, its built-in Thunderbolt ports connect to your MacBook and align perfectly every time so docking is a breeze.
If you've just ordered yourself an M1 MacBook Air or M1 MacBook Pro or you just want an ergonomic upgrade to your setup, the above stands are worth snapping up while they are discounted for Prime Day.
