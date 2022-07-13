Prime Day 2022 is coming to a close, but there's still time to find great discounts on robot vacuums. One of the most popular smart products on the planet, robot vacuums do one of the least exciting jobs in a home — without you doing a thing but tapping a button on your iPhone. So for this year's Prime Day, we've selected 11 robot vacuum deals you should check out right now.
Including on this list are incredible deals on models from iRobot, Shark, eufy, and more.
Leave the cleaning to one of these guys
- : Ultenic D5s Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo | Was $220 now $175 at Amazon
- : eufy RoboVac 30C MAX Vacuum | Was $260 now $166 at Amazon
- : 360 S7 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop | Was $299 now $199 at Amazon
- : Dreametech D9 Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner | Was $299 now $169 at Amazon
- : roborock S7+ Robot Vacuum and Sonic Mop | Was $949 now $709 at Amazon
- : OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner | Was $399 now $169 at Amazon
- : Ultenic T10 Self Emptying Robot Vacuum | Was $500 now $379 at Amazon
- : Shark IQ Robot Vacuum AV1002AE | Was $549 now $405 at Amazon
- : iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum | Was $299 now $179 at Amazon
- : iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO (3550) | Was $549 now $499 at Amazon
- : Roborock S5 Max Robot Vacuum and Mop | Was $549 now $349 at Amazon
Ultenic D5s Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo | Was $220 now $175 at Amazon
If you want a reliable robot vacuum, but don't need anything as fancy as a self-emptying machine, then the Ultenic D5s Pro will do the trick. With 3000Pa suction and rotating bristles, it's equipped and ready to pick up fur and other messes. Control it using the app and set boundaries using the included strips.
eufy RoboVac 30C MAX Vacuum | Was $260 now $166 at Amazon
The RoboVac 30C MAX has a tempered glass top, a unibody filter design, and 10 infrared sensors to avoid crashing into things. A powerful 2000Pa suction ensures an excellent clean. You get EufyHome app control and voice control via the Amazon Alexa platform and Google's Assistant. It also comes bundled with the boundary tape so you can fence off areas you don't want the robo-cleaner to venture into.
360 S7 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop | Was $299 now $199 at Amazon
This efficient vacuum and mop combo can do both functions at the same time. Real mopping with pressure can be done with the included microfiber cloth or disposable cleaning cloths. Other features include LiDAR Mapping, 2650Pa suction, multi-floor mapping, and virtual boundaries with no-go and no-mop zones. It works on hard floors and low-pile carpets. Use it with the 360Robot app or connect it to your Alexa.
Dreametech D9 Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner | Was $299 now $169 at Amazon
Here's a robot vacuum that offers 150 minutes of work between charges thanks to its 5200mAh high-capacity battery. It provides multiple ways to clean.
roborock S7+ Robot Vacuum and Sonic Mop | Was $949 now $709 at Amazon
This high-tech robot offers a self-empty dock and Sonic vibration technology, allowing it to scrub up to 3,000 times per minute. It also can lift its mope to vacuum without wetting a carpet.
OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner | Was $399 now $169 at Amazon
Economical, this robot vacuum offers an easy-to-use app that supports Alexa and Google Assistant. Use the app to create a clean home schedule, change the clean mode, control the direction, and more.
Ultenic T10 Self Emptying Robot Vacuum | Was $500 now $379 at Amazon
This high-end robot vacuum has an emptying station that allows the robot to dump its dustbin and continue cleaning. That way, you don't have to do it yourself daily. The robot vacuum features strong suction to help pick up litter, fur, and other messes from your floors. It even has a mopping feature to help you get those hard floors sparkling. Control it with the app to set schedules, boundaries, and other settings.
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum | Was $299 now $179 at Amazon
An inexpensive iRobot, this model senses and eliminates dirt and is designed to clean floors daily. It runs for up to 90 minutes before automatically docking and recharging.
iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO (3550) | Was $549 now $499 at Amazon
Providing powerful cleaning, this iRobot takes care of dirt and messes with a premium three-stage cleaning system with 10 times the power-lifting suction versus the iRobot Roomba 600 series. It's a powerful choice
Roborock S5 Max Robot Vacuum and Mop | Was $549 now $349 at Amazon
This vacuum is easy to set up and works reliably and efficiently. You can set up no-go and no-mop places and give individual room instructions. In our Roborock S5 Max review, we found it does a fantastic cleaning job and only gets more efficient the more you use it. Though the app's interface can sometimes be frustrating, if the conditions in your house are correct, this little robot could be your new best friend.
