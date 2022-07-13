Prime Day 2022 is coming to a close, but there's still time to find great discounts on robot vacuums. One of the most popular smart products on the planet, robot vacuums do one of the least exciting jobs in a home — without you doing a thing but tapping a button on your iPhone. So for this year's Prime Day, we've selected 11 robot vacuum deals you should check out right now.

Including on this list are incredible deals on models from iRobot, Shark, eufy, and more.

Leave the cleaning to one of these guys

See all the Prime Day deals: USA | UK | Canada | India