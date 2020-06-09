Amazon has the EasyAcc 6-Foot USB-C to Lightning Cable on sale for only $4.99 when you apply code YSWUJ2RS during checkout. That gets you a 50% off the current $10 price tag, and so far the reviews are positive as well. It sold for as much as $15 earlier this year.
Charge faster
EasyAcc 6-Foot USB-C to Lightning Cable
This cable is long enough to reach wherever you may need, and it'll charge your phone up quickly too. It's braided nylon for added durability and MFi-certified so it works perfectly. Use the below code to save.
$4.99
$9.99 $5 off
Apple only recently opened up the certification process for USB-C to Lightning cables, and accessory makers are already getting their own versions onto the market — and for much less than Apple's cables cost. Using this cable in conjunction with a compatible USB-C adapter, you'll be able to charge up your devices super quickly.
Apple doesn't make it super clear, but fast charging has been present in the iPhone since the iPhone 8 and iPhone X were released, but it can only be done using a USB-C to Lightning cable. Previously, Apple was previously the only provider of those and they didn't come free with your phone (though the iPhone 11 Pro does now included USB-C peripherals). Using EasyAcc's cable with a USB-C adapter will allow you to charge your iPhone from 0% to 50% in 30 mins. Fast charging also works on Apple's newest iPad models.
This 6-foot cable works for high-speed data transfers and it's extra-durable thanks to the nylon braiding. If you've upgraded to a Mac laptop that only has USB-C ports for connectivity, this cable is an essential buy if you want to manually sync content or just charge up your phone via your Mac. Your purchase includes an 18-month warranty too.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Twitter now labeling all tweets linking 5G and coronavirus
Twitter is now labeling tweets proliferating 5G conspiracy theories about coronavirus.
Apple is no longer signing iOS 13.5, stopping jailbreakers from downgrading
The jailbreak world got a win when it was discovered that all devices running iOS 13.5 could be jailbroken. But you're now out of luck if you aren't already running that particular release.
This iPhone 12 trailer will have you counting down the days until launch
All being well we'll see Apple's iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro around September or October time. But you'll want it now after watching this trailer.
If you need to connect a USB-A cable to your MacBook Pro, get an adapter
Call it an adapter, call it a dongle. Whatever you call it, you know you need one.