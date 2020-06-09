Amazon has the EasyAcc 6-Foot USB-C to Lightning Cable on sale for only $4.99 when you apply code YSWUJ2RS during checkout. That gets you a 50% off the current $10 price tag, and so far the reviews are positive as well. It sold for as much as $15 earlier this year.

Apple only recently opened up the certification process for USB-C to Lightning cables, and accessory makers are already getting their own versions onto the market — and for much less than Apple's cables cost. Using this cable in conjunction with a compatible USB-C adapter, you'll be able to charge up your devices super quickly.

Apple doesn't make it super clear, but fast charging has been present in the iPhone since the iPhone 8 and iPhone X were released, but it can only be done using a USB-C to Lightning cable. Previously, Apple was previously the only provider of those and they didn't come free with your phone (though the iPhone 11 Pro does now included USB-C peripherals). Using EasyAcc's cable with a USB-C adapter will allow you to charge your iPhone from 0% to 50% in 30 mins. Fast charging also works on Apple's newest iPad models.

This 6-foot cable works for high-speed data transfers and it's extra-durable thanks to the nylon braiding. If you've upgraded to a Mac laptop that only has USB-C ports for connectivity, this cable is an essential buy if you want to manually sync content or just charge up your phone via your Mac. Your purchase includes an 18-month warranty too.