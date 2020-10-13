One of my favorite things to do when the weather is nice is to ride my bike around town listening to music and the Bose SoundLink Bluetooth Speaker is the exact speaker I use to play my tunes. It's slim and trim and fits in my bike basket perfectly, even when I've filled the basket with other things. This mini Bluetooth speaker is on sale as a Lightning Deal on Amazon right now for Prime Day and the blue one is already more than 50% claimed and the red one is already more than 30% claimed, so you'd better jump on this deal before it sells out!

It's perfect for a backyard hang, a bike ride through town, or a day at the park. Get it on sale before it's too late.

It may not be a HomePod mini, but it's Bluetooth, so you can actually leave the house with it. It's also water-resistant and rugged and can sync with multiple devices for sharing music. Seriously, I've left this speaker in the backyard overnight in the rain and it always works great. The battery lasts about 8 hours of constant use, and yes, I've tested its limits. You can pair multiple speakers together for surround-sound and at this price, you can get two for the price of one!

Grab this one right now because they're running out fast!