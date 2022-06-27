Lil Durk to live stream concert in Los Angeles on Apple Music Live

Lil Durk is following Harry Styles as the second act to come to Apple Music Live.

The artist, who is currently in the middle of his "7220 Deluxe Tour," announced on Twitter that he will be live-streaming his concert in Los Angeles to Apple Music. The concert is set to kick off on Wednesday, June 29 at 10:00 PM EST and will stream in 165 countries.

In an interview with Billboard, the artist thanked Apple Music, saying that the company has been a "big partner in my growth as an artist."

"Apple Music has been a big partner in my growth as an artist these last few years. I appreciate them giving me a platform to share my live show to the world. I'm ready to turn up with the fans in L.A. later this month."

Durk will follow Harry Styles, who was the first artist to be featured as part of the Apple Music Live series. Styles streamed a concert in New York on May 20 where he performed many of the songs off his new album "Harry's House."

You'll be able to live stream Lil Durk's concert on Apple Music on Wednesday, June 29 at 10:00 PM EST in 165 countries. Apple Music Live is available directly through the Apple Music app on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

In order to watch the concert, you'll need an Apple Music subscription. The service costs $5.99 per month for students and $9.99 per month for everyone else. It is also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundles.