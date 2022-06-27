Lil Durk to live stream concert in Los Angeles on Apple Music Live

What you need to know
- Lil Durk is the second act to come to Apple Music Live.
- The artist will stream his concert in Los Angeles to the music streaming service.
- The concert will kick off on Wednesday, June 29 at 10:00 PM EST.
Lil Durk is following Harry Styles as the second act to come to Apple Music Live.
The artist, who is currently in the middle of his "7220 Deluxe Tour," announced on Twitter that he will be live-streaming his concert in Los Angeles to Apple Music. The concert is set to kick off on Wednesday, June 29 at 10:00 PM EST and will stream in 165 countries.
In an interview with Billboard, the artist thanked Apple Music, saying that the company has been a "big partner in my growth as an artist."
"Apple Music has been a big partner in my growth as an artist these last few years. I appreciate them giving me a platform to share my live show to the world. I'm ready to turn up with the fans in L.A. later this month."
Durk will follow Harry Styles, who was the first artist to be featured as part of the Apple Music Live series. Styles streamed a concert in New York on May 20 where he performed many of the songs off his new album "Harry's House."
You'll be able to live stream Lil Durk's concert on Apple Music on Wednesday, June 29 at 10:00 PM EST in 165 countries. Apple Music Live is available directly through the Apple Music app on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.
In order to watch the concert, you'll need an Apple Music subscription. The service costs $5.99 per month for students and $9.99 per month for everyone else. It is also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundles.
Tune in on Tuesday to check out some third-party games on Nintendo Switch!
Ready for the next big announcement from Nintendo? Here's what you need to know!
M2 benchmarked against other Apple silicon, reminds us M1 Ultra is top dog
While all of the talk right now is about Apple's new M2 chips, it's easy to forget that the best Apple silicon money can buy right now is the M1 Ultra — but this latest round of benchmarks soon reminds us all.
How much longer can the Nintendo Switch go on?
Our favorite consoles will forever live in our hearts, but that doesn't mean they have to live forever on store shelves. When will Nintendo move on from the Switch?
Best dorm desks for students in 2022
Space, money, and ease of use. The three major contributing factors to a student desk. Find the best ones for all three with these desks available on Amazon right now.