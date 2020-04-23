What you need to know
- Lil Wayne is coming to Apple Music.
- He'll have a new radio show on Beats 1.
- The first show will initially air on Instagram before switching to Apple Music.
Artist Lil Wayne is coming to Apple Music, but he isn't going to be doing much – if any – music work. Instead, he'll be hosting a new radio show on Beats 1 called "Young Money Radio". The show will debut Friday, April 24 at 7 pm EST.
Li Wayne made the announcement via an Instagram post, saying that he will be having people call in to discuss "sports, music, comedy... everything" during the show.
View this post on Instagram
THIS Friday, 7pm EST, yours truly 🤙🏾 will be hosting the VERY FIRST episode of YOUNG MONEY RADIO! I’ll have heavyweights calling in discussing sports, music, comedy... everything! We’ll do the first few minutes on IG Live and then jump over to @applemusic for the FULL broadcast! See y’all Friday! 🤙🏾
We don't know who those callers will be yet, but Lil Wayne says we can expect "heavyweights" which suggests we should expect some big names to pick up the phone. You can listen to them via Apple Music, although tomorrow's show will start on Instagram, too. It'll switch over to Apple Music exclusively "after the first few minutes".
Apple Music Subscription
Apple Music is Apple's massive music service, comprising a subscription music catalog, iCloud Music Library syncing across your devices, Beats 1 live and algorithmic radio, customized playlists, and more artist exclusives than you can shake a stick at.
