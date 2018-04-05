AmazonBasics USB Outlet

Probably one of the simplest ways to eliminate some clutter is to get rid of that pesky charging brick that every device has, and the AmazonBasics USB Outlet can do just that.

With two USB ports — one 2.4A and one 1.0A — you can charge two devices at once by just plugging them in directly to the outlet; no more charging brick necessary. Plus, it also has three regular outlets that are still usable, so when you need to plug in that mixer to make the perfect whipped cream, you won't have to unplug something else.

You can pick up the AmazonBasics USB Outlet for about $10.