Today, Apple hosted its Peek Performance event. At the prerecorded event, the company announced new generations of the iPhone SE and iPad Air, as well as new colors for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. It also saw the introduction of two new products: the Mac Studio and Studio Display.

One of the earmarks of any good Apple event is the music that helps power it and today's event was no different. Apple is known for featuring a ton of catchy music during all of its events and did so to show off all of its new products. This event featured music from Kalbells, CAMPFIRE, and Oliver Malcolm.

If you're interested in checking out all of the music from today's Apple Event, we've put together an Apple Music playlist you can listen to or add to your own library. Check it out below:

The only song not featured at on the playlist is the song that was used to advertise the event itself. That song was 'Wonder (feat. Channel Tres)' by Yung Bae. You can also listen to that song on Apple Music below:

Apple Music is the company's music streaming service. It is available for $9.99 per month or as low as $4.99 per month for students. It is also part of all three tiers of Apple One, the company's subscription bundle service. Apple also recently released the Apple Music Voice Plan, a new $4.99 plan if you're okay with only using Siri to access your music.