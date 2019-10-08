What you need to know
- FKA twigs' latest single "Home With You" is now available on Apple Music.
- It is the latest single off her upcoming album Magdalene.
- The song is a haunting ballad with a strong piano hook.
FKA twig's new single "Home With You" is now available to stream on Apple Music. The new song is the latest single off her upcoming album, Magdalene.
The Apple Music Twitter account put the spotlight on the single by sharing it through its New Music Daily playlist. It's the latest instance FKA twigs has worked with Apple.
Last year, she starred in a special introduction HomePod video directed by Spike Jonze. The short video played to the backdrop of Anderson .Paak's "'Til It's Over." It was one of the best ads Apple has made, earning widespread praise from fans as well as professionals.
As for "Home With You," it is a haunting melodic ballad. It's not a fast tune, but it is certainly catchy and the piano hook will stick with you well after the fact. It fits in nicely with Magdalene, which should be released some time in November
Listen to FKA twigs' "Home With You" on Apple Music now.
Apple Music Subscription
Apple Music is Apple's massive music service, comprising a subscription music catalog, iCloud Music Library syncing across your devices, Beats 1 live and algorithmic radio, customized playlists, and more artist exclusives than you can shake a stick at.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.