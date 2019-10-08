FKA twig's new single "Home With You" is now available to stream on Apple Music. The new song is the latest single off her upcoming album, Magdalene.

The Apple Music Twitter account put the spotlight on the single by sharing it through its New Music Daily playlist. It's the latest instance FKA twigs has worked with Apple.

Last year, she starred in a special introduction HomePod video directed by Spike Jonze. The short video played to the backdrop of Anderson .Paak's "'Til It's Over." It was one of the best ads Apple has made, earning widespread praise from fans as well as professionals.

As for "Home With You," it is a haunting melodic ballad. It's not a fast tune, but it is certainly catchy and the piano hook will stick with you well after the fact. It fits in nicely with Magdalene, which should be released some time in November

Listen to FKA twigs' "Home With You" on Apple Music now.