Apple TV+ launched Loot, starring May Rudolph, on Friday of last week — but that was enough for it to break into the top ten most popular shows of the week ending June 26.

Loot premiered on June 24.

According to data collected by JustWatch.com, Loot found itself in the top ten, but only just. It took the final spot behind Disney+ hit Obi-Wan Kenobi, while The Old Man from FX took the top spot.

Loot is the latest comedy to hit Apple TV+ with the streamer surely hoping for even a portion of the success of other shows of the genre, including the insanely popular Ted Lasso.