  • Apple TV+ premiered Loot on Friday, June 24.
  • Loot is a new comedy featuring Maya Rudolph.
  • The new show was one of the most popular of last week.

Apple TV+ launched Loot, starring May Rudolph, on Friday of last week — but that was enough for it to break into the top ten most popular shows of the week ending June 26.

Loot premiered on June 24.

According to data collected by JustWatch.com, Loot found itself in the top ten, but only just. It took the final spot behind Disney+ hit Obi-Wan Kenobi, while The Old Man from FX took the top spot.

Loot is the latest comedy to hit Apple TV+ with the streamer surely hoping for even a portion of the success of other shows of the genre, including the insanely popular Ted Lasso.

After divorcing her husband of 20 years, Molly Novak must figure out what to do with her $87 billion settlement. She decides to reengage with her charitable foundation and reconnect with the real world—finding herself along the way.

Alongside Rudolph, Loot also stars Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Pose,) Ron Funches (Undateable,) Nat Faxon (Married,) and Joel Kim Booster (Sunnyside.) You can watch the first few episodes of Loot on Apple TV+ right now.

Other shows that proved popular included the Netflix stalwart Better Call Saul as well as the latest season of Amazon Prime Video's The Boys. Netflix also saw The Umbrella Acadamy take a spot in the list.

If you want to enjoy Loot in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.

