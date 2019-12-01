It's almost Cyber Monday, which means the awesome tech deals are still rolling out. If you're looking to get something for yourself or so you can buy a gift for others then this Nixplay Seed digital photo frame is definitely something you should consider. It features a 10.1-inch screen and can connect to your Wi-Fi. That means that if you or one of the people you've approved on your account adds a family photo, it'll automatically get uploaded to the screen without you needing to plug the device into a computer. This makes for an awesome present for parents, grandparents, and other relatives.
Nixplay Seed 10-inch Wi-Fi Digital Photo Frame
This digital photo frame features a 10.1-inch screen and can connect to your Wi-Fi for easy photo uploads. You can display it horizontally or vertically.
$103.49
$169.99 $66.50
It works with the Nixplay App for both iOS and Android so you can control the frame directly from your phone. It also works with Amazon Alexa. The display has a 1280 x 800 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio, which gives it beautiful picture quality. I love that it has a motion sensor, so it saves energy and only turns on when it detects someone in the room.
If you're looking for an amazing deal for yourself or a gift for someone else, you really ought to consider this digital photo frame.
