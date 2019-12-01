It's almost Cyber Monday, which means the awesome tech deals are still rolling out. If you're looking to get something for yourself or so you can buy a gift for others then this Nixplay Seed digital photo frame is definitely something you should consider. It features a 10.1-inch screen and can connect to your Wi-Fi. That means that if you or one of the people you've approved on your account adds a family photo, it'll automatically get uploaded to the screen without you needing to plug the device into a computer. This makes for an awesome present for parents, grandparents, and other relatives.

This digital photo frame features a 10.1-inch screen and can connect to your Wi-Fi for easy photo uploads. You can display it horizontally or vertically.

It works with the Nixplay App for both iOS and Android so you can control the frame directly from your phone. It also works with Amazon Alexa. The display has a 1280 x 800 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio, which gives it beautiful picture quality. I love that it has a motion sensor, so it saves energy and only turns on when it detects someone in the room.

If you're looking for an amazing deal for yourself or a gift for someone else, you really ought to consider this digital photo frame.