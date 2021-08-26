As the days are getting shorter, the air is getting a little cooler (at least where I am), and even a few leaves have been changing color, which can only mean one thing; it's Apple event season. Yes, September is just around the corner, and soon we will find out all if all the iPhone 13 leaks and Apple Watch Series 7 rumors were true or just a bunch of misdirection. It's easily any Apple fan's favorite time of year, and even know it seems we may know what to expect, I can't help but fantasize a little bit about what we might see. So here's my wishlist for Apple's fall event. iPhone 13

Naturally, there have been a ton of rumors surrounding the iPhone 13, so I don't know if there's going to be too many surprises that will come out during the event, but there are a few things that I'm wishing come to the iPhone 13. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more 1. Touch ID I know, I know, we just found out via Mark Gurman that an in-screen Touch ID will likely not be on the iPhone 13, but I still hope that Apple chooses to surprise us and put Touch ID in the side button. We've seen Apple put Touch ID in the power button on the iPad Air 4, so we know it's possible. I don't want Face ID to go away, but the more options people have for authentication, the better. 2. 120hz screen on all iPhone 13 models I know that 120hz has been rumored to be on the iPhone 13 Pro models this year, but I really hope Apple decides to share the love with the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. Most flagship smartphones are going this route, and it's not really a feature that needs to be put behind the "pro" moniker. 3. Same price Look, all phones are getting expensive, and I know it's a bit annoying to beg for better features and then gripe about the price, but it ain't called a wishlist for nothing. Because of the pandemic issues and just generally inflation, I'm worried that the iPhone 13 models will all be more expensive than last year's model, but I sure hope the price of all the models stays the same. Time will tell. Apple Watch Series 7