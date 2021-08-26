As the days are getting shorter, the air is getting a little cooler (at least where I am), and even a few leaves have been changing color, which can only mean one thing; it's Apple event season.
Yes, September is just around the corner, and soon we will find out all if all the iPhone 13 leaks and Apple Watch Series 7 rumors were true or just a bunch of misdirection. It's easily any Apple fan's favorite time of year, and even know it seems we may know what to expect, I can't help but fantasize a little bit about what we might see. So here's my wishlist for Apple's fall event.
iPhone 13
Naturally, there have been a ton of rumors surrounding the iPhone 13, so I don't know if there's going to be too many surprises that will come out during the event, but there are a few things that I'm wishing come to the iPhone 13.
1. Touch ID
I know, I know, we just found out via Mark Gurman that an in-screen Touch ID will likely not be on the iPhone 13, but I still hope that Apple chooses to surprise us and put Touch ID in the side button. We've seen Apple put Touch ID in the power button on the iPad Air 4, so we know it's possible. I don't want Face ID to go away, but the more options people have for authentication, the better.
2. 120hz screen on all iPhone 13 models
I know that 120hz has been rumored to be on the iPhone 13 Pro models this year, but I really hope Apple decides to share the love with the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. Most flagship smartphones are going this route, and it's not really a feature that needs to be put behind the "pro" moniker.
3. Same price
Look, all phones are getting expensive, and I know it's a bit annoying to beg for better features and then gripe about the price, but it ain't called a wishlist for nothing. Because of the pandemic issues and just generally inflation, I'm worried that the iPhone 13 models will all be more expensive than last year's model, but I sure hope the price of all the models stays the same. Time will tell.
Apple Watch Series 7
Surprisingly, there have been few very rumors about the upcoming Apple Watch, but there are two main things I want to see in Apple's newest wearable.
1. Bigger battery
I ask for this every year, and I'm not likely to stop anytime soon. However, the battery life on the Apple Watch is probably my biggest complaint, and I would love for Apple to do something about it. Whether it comes from a bigger battery or somehow more efficiency, Apple can build into the platform. Just give me at least two full days of battery life; that's all I'm asking.
2. A redesign
The Apple Watch hasn't really been redesigned at all since its inception. The size has changed once, and the screen got a little bigger, but otherwise, it's looked the same. There is a rumored redesign, which I have some mixed feelings about, but I do like that Apple is finally looking at updating the look of the device.
One more thing
Maybe it's cliche at this point, or maybe I'm a sucker for Apple's brand and marketing, but I really want a "one more thing" moment at Apple's fall event. When you cover Apple as I do, it's hard to be truly surprised anymore. So a complete surprise would be a welcome addition to the fall event.
What's on your wishlist?
My wishlist is pretty slim. What can I say? I know what I want. Let me know what's on your wishlist in the comments down below.
To shake up AC: New Horizons, developers can learn from New Leaf
Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been out for over a year, but sadly, not much has changed since it was first released. Sometimes the best way to innovate and keep players engaged is to look for inspiration elsewhere.
iPhone 13 moniker shows up in grainy packaging photo online
Images shared online depict what appears to be official-looking iPhone 13 packaging, possibly indicating the name of the next iPhone.
Instagram is working on improved, TikTok-like search features
Instagram is making it easier for people to find photos and videos, even if they don't really know what it is that they're looking for.
Don't worry about dropping your MacBook Pro with these cases
Buying an Apple laptop is a big investment. When you've paid out for a MacBook, you may as well splash out a little more for some decent protection. If you're worried about dings, dents, and cracks in your MacBook Pro, check out the best rugged cases.