Lupita Nyong'o has now dropped out of the upcoming Apple TV+ show Lady in the Lake, although the season for the change hasn't been given. Nyong'o does have form for leaving projects, however, but pandemic scheduling was the reason for their exit from HBO Max show Americanah two years ago.

This time around, Variety reports that the role is now back up for grabs but doesn't go into detail as to why. The show, and Nyong'o's role, were first announced last year and a number of new actors recently signed on to the project including Y'lan Noel, Mikey Madison, and Brett Gelman.

The show itself is an adaptation of a novel by the same name and is set in 1960s Baltimore.

"Lady in the Lake" is an adaptation of Laura Lippman's novel of the same name. The limited series takes place in 1960s Baltimore, where an unsolved murder pushes housewife and mother Maddie Schwartz (Portman) to reinvent her life as an investigative journalist and sets her on a collision course with Cleo Sherwood, a hard-working woman juggling motherhood, many jobs and a passionate commitment to advancing Baltimore's Black progressive agenda.

We can expect Apple TV+ to be hard at work trying to fill the void left by Nyong'o and a new cast member will likely be in place sooner rather than later. We still don't have a release window for when the show will air, either.

If you want to enjoy Lady in the Lake in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.