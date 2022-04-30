Apple TV+ has signed three new stars for the upcoming show Lady In The Lake with Y'lan Noel, Mikey Madison, and Brett Gelman all reportedly joining the project.

The three join the Apple TV+ show, based on a book by Laura Lippman, according to a new Deadline report.

Y'lan Noel is best known for a role in The Purge while Mikey Madison will be familiar to some for a role in Better Things. Brett Gelman's Strange Things appearances will also jog some memories, with all three now set to appear alongside Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong'o on another potential Apple TV+.

The limited series, which has started production, takes place in 60s Baltimore, where an unsolved murder pushes housewife and mother, Maddie Schwartz, played by Portman, to reinvent her life as an investigative journalist and sets her on a collision course with Cleo Sherwood, played by Nyong'o, a hard-working woman juggling motherhood, many jobs and a passionate commitment to advancing Baltimore's Black progressive agenda.

Lady In The Lake is created and directed by Alma Har'el and while we don't yet have a release date for the new show, it already has the potential to be another popular show for Apple TV+.

