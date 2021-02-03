What you need to know
- A new Behind the Episode video has been published on YouTube with M. Night Shyamalan taking the reins.
Apple TV+ has shared another Behind the Episode video, this time with M. Night Shyamalan talking us through an episode of the hit show Servant.
Shyamalan is the big boss behind Servant and it's always interesting to hear his thoughts on specific episodes of a show that has proven popular among Apple TV+ subscribers. Servant is now into its second season following a debut season that both delighted and terrified in equal measure.
M. Night Shyamalan discusses the never-ending duel of light and dark throughout the series. The third episode of Season 2 is available now on the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription: https://apple.co/_Servant
From M. Night Shyamalan, Servant follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.
Apple TV+ is available as a monthly $4.99 subscription or as part of the Apple One subscription bundle.
You can watch Apple TV+ in the TV app on your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, and on Smart TVs, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV devices. You don't need an Apple device to use the service. Additionally, Apple makes TV+ content available on the web at tv.apple.com.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
