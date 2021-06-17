Over there, you'll see the 256GB 13-inch MacBook Pro down to just $1,149.99 — a discount of $149. Double the capacity and you'll save even more thanks to a $150 direct discount and a further $49 taken off at checkout.

Though it only hit the market late last year, Apple's M1 Macbook Pro is already available at a significant discount. Better yet, this pre- Prime Day MacBook deal is available at Amazon right now so you don't have to wait until next week to place your order.

Though it hasn't been available long, you can already save as much as $199 on Apple's M1-powered MacBook Pro at Amazon. The 256GB model is $149 off with the 512GB configuration seeing an even bigger saving.

These deals are matching Best Buy's 'Bigger Deal' sale prices so we expect prices won't go lower during Prime Day itself so you can place your order early without worrying that you'll get a better offer in a few days. Plus, Amazon's price on the 512GB model is $50 lower than Best Buy's right now.

Apple's new 13-inch MacBook Pro is one of the first Macs to feature Apple's M1 processor, the company's first system-on-a-chip designed for the Mac. Being designed in-house means you'll notice some real performance and efficiency gains over previous-gen Intel-powered machines. Apple says that the new M1 processor yields up to 2.8x faster processing with and 5x faster graphics performance.

While you might think all that extra power would come at the cost of battery life, that's not the case. In fact, the new 13-inch MacBook Pro lasts for up to 20 hours on battery power. That's the longest-ever battery life on a Mac and about twice as long as an Intel MacBook Pro would last between charges.

Other notable improvements include Wi-Fi 6 support, a faster 3.3GB/s SSD, a studio-quality three-mic array, and two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports.

Some features remain the same, especially when it comes to industrial design. It features a Retina display with P3 wide color and True Tone technology, the Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID sensor. It comes in the same space gray and silver colors as before, too, both of which are available at this cut price.