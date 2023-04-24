Apple just leaked three new unreleased desktop Macs

Code spotted in Apple's Find My configuration appears to have revealed three as-yet unreleased Mac models, likely desktops that we can expect to see from the company in the near future.

The code was spotted in Find My by Twitter user Nicolás Álvarez who states (opens in new tab), "Mac14,8, Mac14,13 and Mac14,14 spotted in Find My configuration."

Apple is just weeks away from WWDC 2023 and is expected to unveil at least a couple of new computers, including a 15-inch MacBook Air which is shaping up to be one of the best MacBooks Apple has ever made. However, it looks like these new Macs could in fact be desktop machines, as indicated by one very important detail.

Separation anxiety

Álvarez notes that these Macs appear in Find My in a list of devices where "you left your device behind" is a disabled feature, indicating it likely isn't necessary because they're desktop Macs.

As such, we could be looking at a rumored new Mac Studio, a Mac Pro, or perhaps even a new 24-inch iMac. Rumor has it that Apple has a variation of all three of these in the oven somewhere in Cupertino, but details remain scant on when we might actually see them launch. Hopefully, we'll soon see a new best Mac.

Recently, top insider Mark Gurman revealed that Apple's Mac Studio likely won't feature the M2 chip, but will skip ahead to M3, suggesting a release much later in the year. Likewise, he says the new Mac Pro, which Apple has promised it plans to deliver, may not appear at WWDC 2023 either.

The device expected to steal the show at WWDC 2023 is the new Apple VR Reality Pro headset, a $3,000 mixed-reality device featuring apps for fitness, watching sports, productivity, gaming, and FaceTime conferencing. Apple is also expected to unveil rxOS, the operating system behind Apple VR, as well as iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, and more.