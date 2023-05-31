At least 5 new Macs will release at WWDC - but expect no surprises

As is tradition with WWDC, the rumor mill ramps up the week before the event, and this year is no different, with a bunch of Macs set to be announced on June 5.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who posted a hint on Twitter on May 30, he indicated that he's expecting to see new Macs, the VR headset, and updates to most of Apple's operating systems - such as iOS 17, macOS 14, and watchOS 10 at WWDC 2023.

While WWDC is a developer-focused conference where Apple announces new software updates and new ways for developers to add features to their apps, the keynote usually announces new hardware to set the tone for the rest of the year.

The MacBook Air M2 (2022) was announced at WWDC 2022 for example, but with the Mac Pro being the last one to go over to Apple silicon, is it finally time for it to join the M2 family?

What could we see?

I’m expecting three major focus areas next week: 1) several new Macs, 2) the mixed-reality headset, 3) the new OSs. With all of the new hardware and software, I expect the keynote to be one of Apple’s longest ever and easily exceed two hours.May 31, 2023 See more

WWDC has heralded the new Apple silicon that would be slowly integrated into the Macs. M1 was announced at WWDC 2020 and then brought out with a MacBook Air and MacBook Pro a few months after, while WWDC 2022 set the stage for M2, and a new MacBook Air with the chip.

So there's always a chance we could see M3 arrive next week, even though we only got the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips in January.

From an M3 MacBook Air, an M3 iMac, to an M3 Mac Studio, or even an M3 Mac Pro would be a great way to start off the M3 line for 2023.

But on the other side of the WWDC coin, it wouldn't be a stretch to imagine a Mac Pro taking the place of the MacBook Air at WWDC 2023, perhaps with an M2 Ultra chip inside, alongside an M2 iMac, then we see M3 debut towards the end of the year.

This way, it could complete the whole line of Macs moving to Apple silicon, and then most of the keynote would be dedicated to the VR headset, alongside the new software updates.

Regardless, it sounds like it's going to be one of the longest keynotes at WWDC in years if these rumors are to be believed - so make sure you've got enough time to watch the whole keynote on June 5.

But do you think a Mac Pro will arrive next week? Have your say over at our Forums to put across your two cents.