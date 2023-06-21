Best Prime Day 2023 MacBook and Mac deals

Prime Day – two days of the best deals of the year on Amazon’s site, and with any luck some incredible Prime Day MacBook and Mac deals. We’re expecting some big reductions on Apple’s computer lineup, especially on some of the older models.

In previous years, we’ve seen some great deals on Macs over Prime Day, including some of the lowest prices on the most desirable MacBooks. Watch out in particular for savings on the MacBook Air M1, a slightly older machine that frequently dips in price.

Prime Day is going to be over the 11-12 July this year. Amazon also had a second Prime Day last year in September, called the ‘Prime Early Access Sale,’ which also featured loads of great deals. We’ve gathered together all the best deals on Macs you can find at Amazon currently, along with which products you should be watching out for when the big sale comes.

Current best Amazon Mac deals

There are currently some incredible deals to be had on Macs at Amazon at the moment, with particular attention to the 16-inch MacBook Pro. That is a lot of computer for the money, and it will make short work of pretty much any workload you throw at it. We’re expecting more of those prices to drop over Prime Day, with some more epic deals.

Amazon Prime Mac deals

MacBook Air M1 | $999 $799 at Amazon This MacBook Air M1 deal remains the lowest price that the slim and light laptop has ever been, so with any luck, we’ll see an even better deal over Prime Day.

MacBook Air M2 | OUT OF STOCK The MacBook Air M2 is nearing one year of life, so it’s around now that we start seeing some of the really good deals. Hopefully, Prime Day will bring us that game-changing reduction.

MacBook Air M2 15-inch | $1299 $1234 at Amazon This is the newest MacBook in the flock, and while usually, we’d say that you’re unlikely to see any deals, we’ve already seen some great deals on the laptop. Prime Day might not reduce it by loads, but we might see some unexpected price drops.

MacBook Pro 13-inch | $1299 $1099 at Amazon This MacBook Pro is the cheapest way to get the Pro moniker on your machine, even if it is just the MacBook Air M2 with a less good screen and an aging design. It’s already had some great deals, so it’s likely we’ll see a solid deal over Prime Day.

MacBook Pro 14-inch | $1999 $1949 at Amazon The smaller of the two true Pro models has seen some good deals since its recent-ish release, and we think there could well be some more great deals over Prime Day.

MacBook Pro 16-inch | $2499 $2249 at Amazon The bigger model of the Pros has got a stunning deal at the moment, making the laptop its lowest price ever. There may not be any deals quite as good as this one over Prime Day, but keep your eye out for a massive reduction.

Mac mini | OUT OF STOCK The most compact Mac hasn’t been out for too long, but we’ve already seen some big deals on the Mac mini. We think there could be some great deals on the small desktop over Prime Day, with potentially a new lowest price.

iMac 24-inch | $1449 at Amazon The oldest Mac that is still sold, the iMac and its many colors have seen some incredible deals over the years. We think there is likely to be another excellent deal on this one over Prime Day, so keep an eye out for the new lowest prices ever.

About Amazon Prime Day

What is Prime Day? Amazon Prime Day is one of the best opportunities all year to nab some of the best deals on some of the most desirable tech. There are often the lowest prices on the likes of Macs, iPads, and AirPods, as well as on other products like accessories and displays.

Do I need an Amazon Prime account? Yes, if you want to make the most of the deals over Prime Day you’ll need a Prime account. It’s super easy to get one, and you can even get 30 days for free with the trial so that you won’t pay any of the subscription fees. There are also a couple of deals for those not signed up – although the best ones are reserved for Prime members.