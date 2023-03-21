Don't wait for the M3 iMac, the M1 just hit its lowest-ever price

The M1 iMac has been out for a little while now, and while it looks like there may be a chance a new one is coming this year, Amazon has just dropped the price of the current version by $199. That’s the lowest price the iMac has ever been, in all the colors. If you’re looking for a new iMac, then now’s the time to drop the hammer.

The iMac with M1 is still a fantastic computer, and one well worth this deal. If you want something a little newer, however, then there are rumors of a new M3 iMac coming this year, so it could be worth hanging fire.

Save big on iMac M1

(opens in new tab) M1 iMac | $1299 $1099 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The M1 iMac was one of the first computers to receive the chip, and while it’s getting a little long in the tooth, it remains the only way to get a current model all-in-one from Apple. This deal is on both the 7-core and 8-core, and on all colors as well. You’ll have to be quick though, as some colors are starting to go out of stock.

The M1 iMac was first released and announced in 2021 and came out just after the first announcement of the new chip. It brought with it a new design for the iMac line, with an impossibly thin chassis, loads of color options, and a stunning 24-inch display.

The options you can get from Amazon are the 8GB RAM version, although you can choose a more powerful processor if you need it. There’s a 256GB storage version, and a 512GB storage option to go with the two chip versions.

All of the colors are included in the deal as well, although some are starting to go out of stock as the deal continues. The Mac does come with a keyboard and mouse in the box, but if you want to enhance your experience, then make sure you pick up one of the best mechanical keyboards for Mac and one of the best wireless mice for Mac.