Frostpunk 2 is coming to Mac, along with a game you really should've played by now

Apple's WWDC keynote revealed Assassin's Creed Shadows is coming to iPad and Mac, but if you like your games less stabby and a little more cerebral, the company also confirmed Frostpunk 2 is coming to the Mac.

The "city-survival" title from 11 bit studios isn't for the faint of heart, though, as players build up their city in an apocalyptic Earth, trying to feed civilians without resorting to some pretty bleak stuff to stay alive.

It's certainly not one for the kids to play, which perhaps makes it all the more surprising to see it featured here given Apple's traditionally cautious approach to games.

(Image credit: Remedy Entertainment)

Apple adds Control to Mac gaming lineup

While you haven't played Frostpunk 2 yet (it launches on July 25), you really should have checked out Control from Remedy Entertainment - the team behind last year's critically acclaimed Alan Wake 2.

The third-person action game is set in a bizarre building called The Oldest House, and centers around Jesse Faden, the new Director of the Federal Bureau of Control which is tasked with keeping tabs on paranormal threats.

A Game of the Year candidate in 2019, it'll finally come to the Mac this year with support for HDR, ray-tracing on M3, and the DLC included.

We're covering the WWDC 2024 event as it happens. Follow WWDC 2024 LIVE here. Or check out our roundups for all the latest on the newly announced iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, visionOS 2, and Apple Intelligence.