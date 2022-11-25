MacBook Air M1 and M2 - just what is the difference, and which should I choose this Black Friday?

Earlier this year, Apple introduced its next-generation MacBook Air. When doing so, however, the company also decided to keep the older model around for at least another year. The rare move means there are two current MacBook Air models to choose from this Black Friday.

Undoubtedly, the MacBook Air (2022) is better than the MacBook Air (2020). This doesn't mean, however, that the more expensive newer model is for everyone. For some, the older model could be more suitable, especially when you factor in the better Black Friday discounts.

Two great MacBook Air models

As we noted in our original MacBook Air (2022) vs. MacBook Air (2020) comparison guide, the 2022 MacBook Air is a significant update. Besides offering a more powerful chip, the 2022 model comes in a new design with a bigger and better display. In addition, the MacBook Air (2022) also features the return of the MagSafe charging port and more, like an updated FaceTime camera.

Here are the key differences between the two models:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 MacBook Air 2022 MacBook Air 2020 Regular price From $1,199 From $999 Colors Midnight

Starlight

Space Gray

Silver Space Gray

Silver

Gold Display Size 13.6-inch (diagonal) Liquid Retina display 13.3-inch Retina display Resolution 2560 by 1664 pixels 2560 by 1600 pixels Brightness 500 nits 400 nits CPU 8-core Apple M2 chip 8-core Apple M1 chip GPU Up to 10-core 7-core RAM 8GB

16GB

24GB 8GB

16GB Storage 256GB

512GB

1TB

2TB 256GB

512GB

1TB

2TB Camera 1080p FaceTime HD camera 720p FaceTime HD camera Sound Four-speaker sound system Stereo speakers Audio support Dolby Atmos

Spatial Audio Dolby Atmos Ports Two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports, headphone jack Two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports, headphone jack Battery Adapters 30W USB-C Power Adapter (included with M2 with 8-core GPU)

35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter (included with M2 with 10-core GPU and 512GB storage, configurable with M2 with 8-core GPU)

Fast-charge capable with available 67W USB-C Power Adapter 30W USB-C Power Adapter Battery life Up to 18 hours Up to 18 hours MagSafe Yes No Dimensions 0.44 x 11.97 x 8.46 inches 0.63 x 11.97 x 8.36 inches Weight 2.7 pounds 2.8 pounds

Key differences

Besides price, deciding between the MacBook Air (2022) and MacBook Air (2020) comes down to three main factors and whether they are essential for your situation: design, chip, and display.

The newer model comes with a more modern hardware design (slightly lighter) that offers a better camera, spatial audio, and an improved sound system. The all-new Apple M2 chip is noticeably more advanced as it includes a 10-core GPU and the option for more memory. In addition, the newer model comes with a brighter 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display vs. the 13.3-inch Retina display found on the older model.

And yet, there are many ways the models are the same. Both, for example, provide the same battery life (18 hours) and storage options (up to 2TB).

The bottom line: Unless you're heavy into video editing and want a slightly larger display, the MacBook Air (2020) remains a terrific choice. If you find one at a steep discount, go for it.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air M2 |(Was $1,199) Now $1,049 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab) The MacBook Air M2 and its silky aluminum frame have seen some great discounts since its release, and we reckon those discounts could get a little deeper over Black Friday itself. But do you want to risk it?

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air M1 | (Was $999) Now $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This is still a terrific laptop with a very pretty price tag. This discount could get even better over Black Friday if stock levels last that long. Some of us here at iMore actually prefer the build-style of this model over the latest one too. Sooooo, sleek.

MacBook deals: Amazon (opens in new tab) | B&H Photo (opens in new tab)

Black Friday deals extend beyond the MacBook Air, of course. Be sure to look at other deals we've uncovered on the hottest shopping day of the year. Besides our main Black Friday page, check out ones on the best Black Friday iPad deals and Black Friday AirPods deals.