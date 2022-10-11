MacBook Air M1 is back at last year's Black Friday price in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

The MacBook Air M1 is the entry-level MacBook. While it's not exactly cheap, neither is it terribly expensive, and its feature list is extensive when stacked up against similarly priced laptops. You'll get an excellent Retina display in a very sleek aluminum shell, all powered by Apple's M1 chip, which impresses to this day. You'll also find a very healthy $200 discount on full price in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, bringing the MacBook Air back down to its previous lowest price. The last time the laptop was this price was Black Friday last year, and we haven't seen this price again until now - so grab one while they're hot.

MacBook Air M1 lowest price ever

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air M1 | $999 now $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The perfect MacBook for everyone, the MacBook Air M1 packs in some great features for an excellent price. The Retina display is still incredible, and the M1 chip continues to show just how strong Apple silicon is. The keyboard is nice and clicky, and the thin aluminum shell makes it eminently skippable into most bags and backpacks. This new price in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale it is now cheaper than its been all year, matching last years Black Friday price. This could be the last time that the laptop is included in a sale like this, and we can't see it getting any cheaper than it is now.



The MacBook Air M1 may not be pushing two years old, but it is still a very powerful ultra-portable laptop. It's super slim, with an ever-impressive Retina display. The keyboard is one of the best in a slim laptop. You may be wanting for ports with only the two USB-C ports on the side, so we'd recommend picking up one of the best USB hubs for MacBook Air to go with your computer.

