The M1 MacBook Air is significantly reduced in Amazon's Black Friday sale but you should wait until the 24th comes around

The M1 MacBook Air is my number one recommendation for a first-time Mac buyer, and you can buy it via Amazon’s Black Friday sale with a £200 discount in the UK.

I use the M1 MacBook Air daily, and while a 20% discount and a price of £797 is a fantastic offer, we’ve seen this particular model sell for slightly cheaper in the past. That’s why I think anyone looking to purchase an M1 MacBook Air this Black Friday should wait until the price is closer to the £770 mark.

I’ve used the M1 MacBook Air since it originally launched in 2020 as Apple’s first venture into Apple silicon, and it has never let me down since. The model on offer here is the base model with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. Combined with a 13-inch Retina display, this laptop is the perfect companion for students or anyone looking to purchase their first Mac.

A trusty MacBook for less

MacBook Air M1 | £999 £799 at Amazon The MacBook Air M1 packs some great features for an excellent price. The Retina display is still incredible, and the M1 chip continues to show just how strong Apple silicon is. The keyboard is nice and clicky, and the thin aluminum shell makes it eminently skippable into most bags and backpacks.

The reason I recommend the M1 Air over other options, especially when someone is looking for a trusty laptop that gets the job done, is because of how cheap you can find this particular model during shopping events like Black Friday. This Mac is too good to skip over when you’re paying under £800 or $800, especially in the UK, where Macs have gotten increasingly more expensive over the last few years.

The current offer is available in Silver, Gold, and Space Grey and has everything you need for a brilliant laptop experience, including a fully backlit keyboard, a FaceTime HD camera, and Touch ID.

If you’re in the US, you can pick up the M1 MacBook Air for as little as $749 from Best Buy, and for that price, you seriously can’t go wrong with this trusty machine.

MacBook Air M1 | $999 $749 at Best Buy Available for $749 at Best Buy, this $250 saving on an M1 MacBook Air could be one of the best Black Friday deals we see this year.