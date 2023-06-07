Where to buy M2 Mac Studio

WWDC 2023 has now come and gone, and we've seen some epic new announcements from Apple – not least of all the new M2-equipped Mac Studio. With some extremely powerful new chips on tap, there is little doubt that these machines are aimed at the professional, and they have price tags to match.

You'll find the Mac Studio with two main chip options – an M2 Max, and an M2 Ultra. The latter is a brand new supercharged chip that's going to blitz almost every single workload you can throw at it, with more power than most users will ever need. You can also equip it with terrifying amounts of RAM, up to 192GB, and massive amounts of storage as well. Of course, if you want to spec your new Mac Studio, then you'll likely want to head to Apple first – although there are other options out there for preorders.

The Mac Studio starts shipping on June 13, so there's not long until you can get your hands on one of the most powerful Macs to date. We'll be updating this list as more outlets bring the Mac Studio out to preorder, so make sure you come back if you can't find one that catches your eye immediately.

Where to preorder the M2 Mac Studio

There are loads of places where you can preorder one of the new Mac Studio M2 models, and we’ve put all of them down below so that you can sort through the list below and find the best place for you. Each has its own perks and benefits, but Apple will likely be the first port of call so that you can guarantee a delivery date as close as possible to release, and get one with more specification options.

Apple | Preorder from $1,999 You can preorder a Mac Studio M2 from Apple directly, and here you’ll be able to choose loads of different options. You can add a more powerful processor, bigger SSD, and way more RAM. These options aren’t available in many other places, so that’s the biggest benefit of going with Apple.

B&H Photo | Preorder from $1,299 B&H Photo will also let you spec up a Mac Studio, with all the same options as the Apple Store. There’s expedited delivery as well so you can be more sure that you’ll get it close to release.

Best Buy | Preorder from $1,299 Best Buy also has some customization options, although not quite as many as buying directly from Apple. At the moment you can only choose SSD size.

What chip does the Mac Studio M2 use? The Mac Studio M2 uses two different versions of the M2 chip, with an M2 Max and M2 UItra option. The Max is similar to the top-of-the-line MacBook Pro chip, and the Ultra is a powerhouse for only the most Pro users.

How much is the Mac Studio M2? Starting at $1,999, the Mac Studio is an expensive machine. When you spec it up with different internals that price can skyrocket all the way up to $8,799 for one with all the top interior bits and bobs.

We're covering all the WWDC 2023 announcements live and as they happen. Don't miss all our Apple VR, iOS 17, macOS 14, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10 news so far.