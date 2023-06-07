Where to buy MacBook Air 15-inch

WWDC has been a blast, and we’ve had some big products on show – not least of all the new 15-inch MacBook Air. There have been a few big things to come with this new Mac, including that big 15-inch screen to make it a more productive laptop. We also have a date for the new MacBook Air – it will start shipping on June 13, so there's not long to wait.

So now the new MacBook Air is here, with a new pretty excellent price tag, and you're likely wondering where you'll be able to get one. There is already a range of places to preorder in time for release, with loads of options for speccing a new laptop as well.

On the note of speccing up a machine, you'll be able to change a couple of things with the MacBook Air 15-inch. You can opt for different colors, more RAM at $200 increments up to 24GB, and more SSD space up to 2TB. Some outlets will let you spec a machine, but some will just have color options available – we'll tell you which are which.

Where to preorder the 15-inch MacBook Air

There are loads of places where you can preorder one of the new 15-inch MacBook Airs, and we’ve put all of them down below so that you can sort through the list below and find the best place for you. Each has its own perks and benefits, but Apple will likely be the first port of call so that you can guarantee a delivery date as close as possible to release.

Apple | Preorder from $1,299 You can preorder a MacBook Air 15-inch from Apple directly, and here you’ll be able to choose loads of different options. You can add a bigger SSD and more RAM. These options aren’t available in many other places, so that’s the biggest benefit of going with Apple.

B&H Photo | Preorder from $1,299 B&H Photo will also let you spec up a MacBook Air 15-inch, with all the same options as the Apple Store. There’s expedited delivery as well so you can be more sure that you’ll get it close to release.

Best Buy | Preorder from $1,299 Best Buy also has some customization options, although not quite as many as buying directly from Apple. You can choose a color and an SSD size here, but the latter is only up to 512GB.

What colors is the new MacBook Air 15-inch coming in? The same colors as the first M2 MacBook Air 13-inch – Midnight, Starlight, Space Gray, and Silver. Given that it’s remained much the same on the inside as the last model, this is no great surprise.

What chip does the MacBook Air 15-inch use? It uses an M2 chip, much the same as the previous version. That’s a potent beast that earned the first, smaller model its five-star review here on iMore. There is only one option here this time – the more potent 10-core GPU version.

How much is the MacBook Air 15-inch? It's the same price that you could have bought a 13-inch version for last year or so with a price starting from $1,299. The 13-inch has received a price drop of $200 as well, and the M1 MacBook Air remains on sale for $899.

We're covering all the WWDC 2023 announcements live and as they happen. Don't miss all our Apple VR, iOS 17, macOS 14, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10 news so far.