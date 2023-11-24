Samsung's Studio Display alternative is already better than Apple's, and now it's 24% cheaper too
The ViewFinity S9 strikes again.
Apple's Studio Display is a potent 5K 27-inch display that's perfect for Mac users thanks to its very specific resolution. However, its $1,599 price tag and subpar webcam left something to be desired, more so than ever now that it has been overshadowed by a more capable offering from a hated rival.
The Samsung ViewFinity S9 beats Apple's Studio Display convincingly on a number of levels, not least thanks to its 4K webcam and its matte finish which is a more expensive extra on Apple's version. It features Thunderbolt 4 and DisplayPort connectivity and boasts a secret weapon that makes it stand out against other gaming monitors. That's because the S9 ships with the Samsung Gaming Hub, which lets you stream games from a variety of services such as Xbox Game Pass and NVIDIA GeForce Now with no extra hardware.
Studio Display can't compete
SAMSUNG 27" ViewFinity S9 Series 5K Computer Monitor |
$1,599 $1,219 at Amazon
With a remote, AirPlay, and a 4K webcam, Samsung's ViewFinity S9 boasts several advantages over the Studio Display, even at their equal price of $1,599. But with 24% off it's now just $1,219.
Price check: B&H Photo $1,599 | Best Buy $1,299
While the ViewFinity S9 is an excellent Black Friday deal you can lay your hands on right now, it still might be too expensive for some. If you're in the market for a new monitor then you might also want to consider this much cheaper option.
SAMSUNG 32" M80C UHD HDR Smart Computer Monitor|
$699 $399 at Amazon
Get 32 inches of 4K display with AirPlay and streaming built-in as well as Samsung's Gaming hub, all for just $399 instead of $699. That's a 43% Black Friday saving on the ultimate Mac companion.
Price check: B&H Photo $399 | Best Buy $399
