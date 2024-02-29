You can now repair your own M3 iMac or MacBook Pro at home if you're feeling brave enough

The Self Service Repair program has been running for almost two years now and gives owners of Mac, iPad, and iPhone devices the opportunity to repair them at home. That removes the need to head to an Apple Store or Authorized Service Provider while also removing the need to send devices off for those who don't have a location near them. Now, Apple has announced that it has expanded that program to include its latest and best Macs.

If you're the proud owner of an M3 iMac, an M3 14-inch MacBook Pro, or an M3 16-inch MacBook Pro, you can now choose to go the Self Service Repair program route for the first time. That means that Apple will provide the same manuals, parts, and tools that Apple Stores use so that you can complete the repair in the comfort of your own home. But don't worry, those who would rather not attempt to take their multi-thousand-dollar computer apart can still have Apple or an Authorized Service Provider do it instead.

As part of today's news, Apple also confirmed that it will be making the Apple Diagnostics for Self-Service Repair tool available for those in the United States early next month, giving M3 Mac owners the chance to get a better understanding of issues that they might be having without having to have Apple get involved. Apple will also make the System Configuration process for all Macs easier and more efficient.

DIY Macs

Apple announced the news via a press release, noting that "since April 2022, Self Service Repair has given customers access to the same manuals, genuine Apple parts, and tools used at Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Service Providers."

The press release goes on to say that Apple's decision to make the Apple Diagnostics for Self Service Repair available for M3 models will "give customers the same ability as Apple Authorized Service Providers and Independent Repair Providers to test devices for optimal part functionality and performance, as well as identify which parts may need repair."

Discussing the streamlining of the System Configuration process, Apple also noted that "Mac users will no longer need to contact the Self Service Repair support team to run the final step of a repair, but the team will still be available to assist as needed." The newly updated process will become available next month in all countries where the Self Service Repair program is currently functioning.

While Apple's goal is clearly to allow people to complete more repairs at home, the company appears keen to make sure that there are still plenty of professional options should that be the route that customers want to go down. The company says that it has almost doubled the number of service locations with access to genuine Apple parts, tools, and training over the last five years — a move that means there are now more than 5,000 Independent Repair Providers alongside a network of approximately 5,000 Apple Authorized Service Providers globally.

Those who do choose to go the self-service route will receive genuine Apple parts as well as a loan of the tools required to get the job done. Previous Macs are already supported so be sure to check your particular model if you're yet to upgrade to an M3.