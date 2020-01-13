Reported by 9to5Mac , the latest macOS Catalina 10.15.3 beta build contains code that references a 'Pro Mode'. According to the string, 'Pro Mode' may override the fan speed limit of a Macbook, allowing someone to push the system harder than currently capable.

Code found within the new version of macOS Beta is hinting at a new feature for Apple's laptops aimed at those who are looking to get more performance out of their machine.

Currently, macOS has limits on things such as fan speed in order to preserve battery life and keep the laptop as quiet as possible. While this is great in most scenarios, as it gives great performance in a laptop that lasts all day, it does so at the sacrifice of top-end performance.

Having a mode that unlocks the rest of the performance capabilities of your Macbook would be welcome by anyone who has workflows that demand as much performance from their computer as possible, regardless of the hit on battery life and fan noise.

Obviously the mode won't let you push the laptop to catastrophic levels, but it would be a nice boost for those with more demanding performance needs from time to time. The mode, according to the code found in the Beta, would need to be manually enabled and automatically turn off overnight.

There is currently no scheduled release date for 'Pro Mode', but if it is something Apple plans to roll out to its laptop lineup, we'll probably hear about it by WWDC in June.