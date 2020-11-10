Apple has just announced that macOS Big Sur will be released on November 12.

Apple confirmed the release at its November Apple silicon event. macOS Big Sur promises a big new redesign for macOS. From Apple:

macOS Big Sur introduces a beautiful redesign that is entirely new yet instantly familiar. Safari is packed with new features, including a customizable start page, elegantly designed and more powerful tabs, quick and easy translation, and a new Privacy Report. The updated Messages app lets Mac users send and receive more personal and expressive messages, and easily keep track of and interact within group messages. Maps also offers an all-new experience with immersive features for exploring and navigating the world.

The new update will bring big design changes and performance improvements, in part driven by Apple's new M1 Apple silicon chip.

You can read about all of the changes in macOS Big Sur here.