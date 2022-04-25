What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has released a new teaser for They Call Me Magic.
- They Call Me Magic is a new four-part docu-series about Magic Johnson.
- A new teaser explains why Magic Johnson got his name.
Former basketball star Magic Johnson is the subject of a new Apple TV+ docuseries, but where did that name come from? The man explains everything in a new teaser for the latest Apple TV+ hit.
In this new Apple TV+ teaser, Earvin "Magic" Johnson explains that the whole "Magic" name came about after a reporter saw him play. Needing a nickname for the up and coming star, that reporter went with the now-famous "Magic" and the rest is history.
Hear it in the words of Johnson himself — and the reporter who came up with the name all those years ago!
Earvin "Magic" Johnson is an icon for the ages—from humble beginnings to the Dream Team to business titan. Featuring candid interviews with teammates, rivals, family, friends, and more, this docuseries charts the life and career of an icon.
The new four-part documentary is available to stream on Apple TV+ now and is a must-watch for basketball fans of all ages. It isn't only about basketball, of course, and also tells the story of "his transcendence from sports superstar to business titan, blazing new trails for former athletes and revolutionizing the way corporate America does business in Black communities" as well.
They Call Me Magic is available to watch now for everyone who has an Apple TV+ subscription. Priced at just $4.99 per month, Apple TV+ is now among some of the best value in streaming — especially at a time where Netflix and Disney+ continue to hike prices.
If you want to enjoy They Call Me Magic in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
